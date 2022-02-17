Just after 10 a.m. on Thursday morning, Grande Prairie RCMP received a report that Grande Prairie Composite High School had been getting phone calls from someone threatening that there would be a shooting at the school. As a result, both Grande Prairie Composite High School and Peace Wapiti Academy implemented hold and secure measures.

Following a preliminary investigation, authorities discovered that the phone call originated from the United States. Grande Prairie RCMP believes staff and students at the school are not at risk as of now.

This afternoon, both Grande Composite School and the Peace Wapiti Academy had their hold and secure precautions lifted by RCMP.