The Grande Prairie RCMP and City of Grande Prairie are set to host a virtual town hall meeting, inviting the members of the immediate community to join them to discuss policing in the city.

During the one-hour presentation, the city, RCMP, and Enforcement Services encourage residents to ask questions any questions they have or leave feedback. Answers will be provided at the end by presenters.

The meeting will be held over Zoom on March 2nd from 7 to 8 p.m. Anyone can register for the virtual town hall on the City of Grande Prairie website.

The County of Grande Prairie held an RCMP virtual town hall on February 8th. Anyone can watch it here.