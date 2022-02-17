The Art Gallery of Grande Prairie is featuring two exhibits, Dissecting Entities and Fantastic Worlds. Dissecting Entities showcases work from six different Canadian artists, aiming to explore such themes as gender, identity, body and land, memory and place. The exhibit also has two virtual reality experiences.

Manar Abo Touk, Curator, Exhibition and Collections with the Gallery says she’s excited about the exhibits at the Art Gallery.

“It’s been an incredible experience working with each of the featured artists on this theme and to see the work come to life in the gallery space,” she says.

The Fantastic Worlds exhibit has work on display from 16 different artists. The exhibition also features free interactive experiences, a scavenger hunt, a community art wall for people to add their own work, as well as a new take-home creativity kit.

Robin Lynch, Curator/Manager with Travelling Exhibitions Northwest says this show can offer locals a unique experience.

“This show is all about possibilities and imagination. It has been amazing to see the community having fun exploring the artworks,” she says.

The Dissecting Identities exhibit is available in the Gallery until May, while Fantastic Worlds is on display until March 27th.