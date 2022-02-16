Another COVID-19 death has been reported in the County of Grande Prairie. The death is the 17th in the region since the onset of the pandemic.

There were two COVID-19 related deaths reported in the Alberta Health Services North zone over the past day. One was a man in his 40s whose case did not involve pre-existing conditions and a man in his 80s whose case involved pre-existing conditions.

19 recovered and 8 new cases of the virus were also discovered in the county over the last 24 hours. 110 active cases remain. In the City of Grande Prairie, 49 recovered and 17 new cases were also identified on Tuesday for a new active case total of 310.

Across Alberta, 888 new cases were identified over the last 24 hours from 4,117 tests for a positivity rate of 21 per cent. Province-wide, 1,500 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 121 requiring the ICU.

As of February 15th, 44,494 or 72.3 per cent of the eligible population has received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. In the County of Grande Prairie, the eligible population that has received at least two doses of the vaccine is 12,186, or 71.1 per cent.