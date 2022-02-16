Grande Prairie Composite High School will open its doors to students in the coming fall as construction is now complete. The school will take in about 1,600 students from Grade 9-12 and features a science lab.

Tracy Allard, MLA for Grande Prairie says she’s excited for the opportunities the new school will offer students locally.

“I am excited to celebrate the opening of the new Composite High School and to see students and teachers enjoying this fantastic facility. I want to wish students and staff years of excellence in learning in the new Comp and I know this will benefit the whole community as more Grande Prairie students are prepared for their post-secondary pursuits, whether they include further academic studies or enter directly into career paths,” she says.

The project cost approximately $78.5 million to complete. Construction began at the school in November of 2019.