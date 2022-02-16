Grande Prairie City Council has appointed Robert Nicolay as City Manager. Nicolay returns to the post as the top employee at the city, after also serving as city manager in 2017-18.

“We are pleased to see Bob return to Grande Prairie in this role. His extensive experience with the energy sector, business development, and municipal government will be very beneficial for the City during this time of transition,” says Mayor Jackie Clayton.

“We are looking forward to tapping into his knowledge and expertise as Council builds out our 2022-25 Strategic Plan and searches for a permanent City Manager.”

Nicolay takes over for former CAO and City Manager Horacio Galanti, who resigned from the position last month. Nicolay has been contracted for the position until December 31, 2022.