STARS Lottery Bonus Deadline February 16
STARS Air Ambulance vehicles (Erica Fisher, MyGrandePrairieNow.com)
February 16th is the last opportunity to purchase lottery tickets to be entered into the two bonus contests of the STARS Lottery. The bonus prizes feature a lakeside mountain retreat in British Columbia at Pineridge Mountain Resort, or a $100,000 travel voucher, with $50,000 additional cash.
The lottery represents the largest annual fundraiser for the Air Ambulance service. The current 50/50 jackpot for the lottery stands at nearly $5 million. The 50/50 draw will take place on April 7th.
Tickets start at ten dollars and can be purchased on the STARS website.