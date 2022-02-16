February 16th is the last opportunity to purchase lottery tickets to be entered into the two bonus contests of the STARS Lottery. The bonus prizes feature a lakeside mountain retreat in British Columbia at Pineridge Mountain Resort, or a $100,000 travel voucher, with $50,000 additional cash.

The lottery represents the largest annual fundraiser for the Air Ambulance service. The current 50/50 jackpot for the lottery stands at nearly $5 million. The 50/50 draw will take place on April 7th.

Tickets start at ten dollars and can be purchased on the STARS website.