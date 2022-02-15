The Ottawa Police Services Board has confirmed that Chief Peter Sloly has resigned.

The board accepted his resignation earlier Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Steve Bell will assume the position in the interim.

The Board Chair thanked Sloly for his service but did say the Ottawa Police Service has been ineffective in bringing the Freedom Convoy under control. The demonstrators have occupied downtown Ottawa for 19 days.

The board says their immediate priority is to “bring about a peaceful end to the occupation” as quickly as possible.

According to federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendocino, the RCMP and OPP will share and assume command and control of the protest. He said the federal government will focus on making sure the Ottawa Police Service and other police services have all the tools in order to restore “public order” in the city.

Police report on Monday night there were 150 demonstrators in Ottawa and about 400 vehicles. Acting Chief Bell says that is the smallest amount of vehicles in downtown Ottawa since the protest began.