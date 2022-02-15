Canada is no longer advising against non-essential travel abroad. Widespread changes to travel restrictions were announced Tuesday.

As of February 28th, fully vaccinated Canadians will no longer have to take a PCR test to return to the country, instead they can opt for a rapid antigen test.

PCR tests will only be given to travellers if they are randomly selected at their port of entry but quarantine will not be required while waiting for results.

Also, children under 12 who are not fully vaccinated will not have to quarantine when they return to Canada if they are travelling with fully vaccinated adults.

The federal government says these changes are being made because the peak of the Omicron wave of COVID-19 has passed.