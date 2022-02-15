The Grande Prairie Stompede is returning for the first time in two years at Evergreen Park. This marks the 45th Stompede in the Swan City.

Stompede Association President Trevor Denis says that while they are still in the planning process, the team is optimistic about this year’s festivities.

“We’ve been planning the show for the last three years. I’d say we’re about 80 per cent through the process and we really look forward to putting on the show,” he says.

Kelly Sutherland was inducted into the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame in January. The Grande Prairie native is an honorary member of the Stompede Association.

“Kelly is a big supporter of the Stompede and we’re extremely proud of him to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. He continues to be an intricate part of our committee and our membership,” he says.

The Stompede is set to have lots of different activities for people to partake in, not just Chuckwagon and Rodeo competitions.

“We will have our Arts and Culture Expo, which we host in Clarkson Hall. Additionally, there will be a beer garden and midway. We will have a few different events throughout the city once we get everything solidified,” he says.

Denis and his team are looking forward to hosting the event and he says that the 2019 event drew quite a crowd.

“We’re excited to keep the tradition rolling. Through our last event, we counted about 60,000 people that showed up through the five days,” he says.

Due to COVID-19 public health restrictions, the Stompede was cancelled in 2020 and 2021. The last time the local event was held, Luke Tournier took home the title as the 2019 Stompede Champion.

The event is scheduled to run from May 25th to May 29th. Tickets can be purchased online.