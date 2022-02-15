Authorities say that the incident causing a heavy police presence in the County of Grande Prairie is due to a shooting near Range Road 72 and Township Road 714. One man suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was located by authorities at Grande Prairie Regional Hospital.

Following a preliminary investigation, Grande Prairie RCMP determined that a 44-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the back. The suspect fled the scene and the two reportedly knew each other.

Grande Prairie RCMP remains on the scene and continues to investigate the incident. More updates will be provided when they are available.