Grande Prairie RCMP warn of heavy police presence in County of Grande Prairie
The RCMP detachment in Grande Prairie (Erica Fisher, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)
The Grande Prairie RCMP are warning residents of a heavy police presence in the County of Grande Prairie. Police say they’re currently on scene in the area of Range Road 72 and Township Road 714 in the County of Grande Prairie.
Residents are asked to avoid the area and to not post photos or details of police activity on social media until the incident has been resolved.
Further updates will be provided when more information is available.