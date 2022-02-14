Another COVID-19 death has been reported in the County of Grande Prairie. It marks the 16th virus-related death in the region.

There were five COVID-19 deaths reported in the AHS North zone over the weekend. All five were men with two in their 70s and three in their 80s. Two of the men in their 70s had cases that involved pre-existing conditions while the other three did not.

16 new and 30 recovered cases were also discovered in the county over the past 72 hours, meaning the total number of active cases sits at 134. In the City of Grande Prairie, 49 new cases of the virus were reported, along with 97 recoveries, leaving the active case count at 372.

Across Alberta, 2,667 new cases of COVID-19 were identified from 10,217 tests for a positivity rate of 29 per cent. 35 people have died due to COVID-19 since February 11th. Province-wide, 1,528 people remain in hospital, with 124 requiring the ICU.

The data released by the province of Alberta does not include rapid test results, with PCR testing focusing primarily on individuals who may be at higher risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes, or those who work in high-risk settings.