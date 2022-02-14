The Unger family in Grande Prairie is looking for support in any way possible, as their four-year-old daughter, Brooklyn, is dealing with a rare, non-cancerous tumour in her jaw.

Nancy Edey, who organized the fundraiser on behalf of the Unger family, says this situation developed after Brooklyn went for a visit at the dentist, complaining about pain in her jaw.

“The dentist noticed that there was a mass in her face. They then sent her to Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton. She was then diagnosed with Ossifying Fibroma. Brooklyn has to get her jaw removed and doctors are going to use the small bone of her leg and mold that to be her new jaw,” she says.

The surgery is expected to take 18 hours or more to complete. The surgery will include being in the ICU for ten days and following that, another five to seven days in the hospital. Edey says that despite all of this, Brooklyn is in good spirits.

“She knows something is wrong but no matter what, she’s always smiling, even though it hurts her to do so right now,” she says.

Edey says there are a few different ways people can help, whether it be financially or otherwise. Brooklyn’s father, Skylar, continues to work as much as possible while attending to his daughter in Edmonton.

“We always appreciate prayers and well wishes. Anything to help lift her spirits as she prepares for this big undertaking,” she says.

For more information, or if you would like to donate, visit Brooklyn’s go fund me page.