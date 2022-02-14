Police in Alberta say 11 people have been arrested and weapons have been seized at the Coutts border blockade.

RCMP say they became aware of a small organized group within the protest and they learned they had access to a cache of firearms with a large amount of ammunition.

The group was said to have a willingness to use force against the police if any attempts were made to disrupt the blockade.

Officers used a search warrant early Monday morning to go into three trailers the group had where weapons, including 13 long guns, hand guns and multiple sets of body armour were found.

***With files from Casey Kenny