The Grande Prairie Storm is starting two new sponsorship programs, which allow fans and supporters to contribute to local hockey, junior hockey, and the AJHL in Grande Prairie.

Grande Prairie Storm Business Manager Ryan Carter says they wanted to offer people something unique and different.

“We thought of other fundraising campaigns, like buying a brick when a hospital is being built. The hockey community is big in Grande Prairie and we rely on our fans and the community to support us,” he says.

The team is offering individual step signs at Bonnetts Energy Centre, which can be purchased by locals or businesses. Anyone who purchases a sponsorship will also receive a mention on social media. Carter says the community has already responded quite well to the initiative.

“We’ve already had a few purchases of the sponsorships. We haven’t really unveiled the sponsorships yet and we’re excited for people to see what they look like at the arena. It’s a very professional brushed metal paint,” he says.

Carter is passionate about growing the hockey community locally and feels the Storm can continue to be a big part of that.

“Our Storm players try to be positive role models for people in the community. We’ve been able to hold minor hockey practices again at Bonnetts Energy Centre and we gave away 600 tickets to younger players,” he says.

Storm officials are hoping to sell 500 step sponsorships in the arena. There are two levels of sponsorship available, a legacy sponsorship, which is three years and $350 dollars, and a lifetime sponsorship package is also an option for $1,000.

For more information, or to purchase a sponsorship, visit the Storm website.