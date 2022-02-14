A Grande Prairie entrepreneur has been named as one of the Top 25 Women of Influence in Canada. Ejibola Adetokunbo-Taiwo worked in finance for more than ten years before moving to Grande Prairie, where she hopes to continue empowering young women.

“It’s huge, it’s a big deal for me because it’s a national award. I feel it goes a long way to show that people are watching what you’re doing and how your hard work is paying off. People recognize the impact is not just local, or rural, it’s felt across the country,” she says.

Adetokunbo-Taiwo feels it’s been quite a year for women in the Grande Prairie area, including the city seeing its first female elected Mayor.

“She made history. Jackie Clayton is a powerhouse and I say that because she’s got a vision and a dream. I admire her courage in stepping up and taking on a leadership role. It also underlines that we, as women, should not underestimate ourselves,” she says.

Not only is she grateful for receiving the recognition, but Adetokunbo-Taiwo says she’s still thrilled that she can be known as someone that young girls look up to.

“It’s very humbling, to be honest with you. I’ve received a lot of emails, phone calls, and text messages from young girls and young women. Hearing them say how much they appreciate me as a person and the work I do means everything to me,” she says.

Adetokunbo-Taiwo is the CEO & Founder of Simply Ejibola Inc., and de Sedulous Women Leaders. Her mission is to help young women with their business ventures.

“My company, de Sedulous Women Leaders is something that started local, but we’ve gone national over time. We help BIPOC women and immigrant women with their business ideas. This can mean helping them with funding, their business plan, and much more,” she says.

Adetokunbo-Taiwo has seen her business reach women in Edmonton, Ottawa, Toronto, Calgary, Regina, Texas, and the United Kingdom. The full list of the Top 25 Women of Influence in Canada is available here.