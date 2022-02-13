Windsor, Ontario Mayor Drew Dilkens says the national economic crisis at the Ambassador Bridge is over after protesters rallying against COVID-19 restrictions had been in the area for several days.

Reports say police have cleared the remaining protesters that had set up a blockade at the bridge. However, traffic remains at a standstill at the Canada U.S. border. Police reportedly arrested at least two people at the location Sunday morning.

In Surrey B.C. protesters broke through an RCMP barricade on the Pacific Highway Saturday. The officers say many of them were separated by what they called a “hostile mob”. Hundreds of protesters walked to the border crossing where they celebrated and blocked traffic for hours. While the crossing remains open the Canadian Border Services Agency is asking people to find an alternate route.

In Coutts Alberta services at the border crossing were temporarily suspended on Saturday. Protesters have been at that border crossing since January 29th demanding an end to COVID-19 health mandates.

In Ottawa, police established an enhanced Integrated Command Centre with the OPP and RCMP to deal with a surge of demonstrators in the downtown core. On Saturday there was an estimated 4,000 protesters in the city. They set up bouncy castles, a hot tub, and a massive stage in front of the Parliament buildings. Protesters also dismantled security fences around the National War Memorial. Ottawa police say they intercepted a fuel transport into the downtown core.

Around the country, other protests were held in solidarity with the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa.

***With files from Wendy Gray