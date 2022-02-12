UPDATE: Grande Prairie RCMP has located Amolveer Singh Ghai, safe and unharmed

The Grande Prairie RCMP is asking for help in locating a 30-year old man. Amolveer Singh Ghai was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on January 10th.

He is described as 5’7”, 136 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. There is a concern for his well-being.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment.