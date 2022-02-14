The first Rotary Dream Home Early Bird deadline is on February 15th at midnight, with a chance to win a trip to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Raffle Manager Melissa Coulombe says she hopes the community will continue to support the lottery as they have in previous years.

“The lottery has existed since 1993. Every year thousands support the community by purchasing Dream Home tickets. Ticket Sales are a bit behind so now more than ever, we need that continued support ”.

Tickets are available from February 10th-15th to be entered into the draw. Tickets can be purchased online, or at the home, which has viewing hours on Thursday and Friday from 6-9 p.m., Saturday & Sunday from 11-5 p.m., as well as Monday and Tuesday from noon to 9 p.m.

Tickets start at $100 each. The 50-50 jackpot currently stands at just over $207,000.