The Nitehawk Year-Round Adventure Park Summit T-bar lift is now operational. The project got the go-ahead on September 24th, originally targeting January as the completion date.

General Manager Johnathan Clarkson says he’s glad the project is finished and thankful to the operations staff for their hard work.

“Our team was amazing, they worked countless hours on the lift and during the cold, even during days when we saw temperatures below minus 30. I’m proud of our team for all the work and effort that was put in,” he says.

Now that the T-bar is operational, the team is turning its focus to the chairlift after the landslide in May of 2020.

“That’s going to be a much larger discussion and planning process as we move forward. The good news is that with the T-Bar operational, we’ve got showoff and the connector runs added to our available terrain for the rest of the season. We’re really excited and it represents a major milestone for us,” he says.

Nitehawk Year-Round Adventure Park has seen steady traffic since the extreme cold temperatures subsided in the Grande Prairie region. After the Fresh Air New Year’s Eve event, more and more people are visiting.

“Things really went uphill from there. The season’s been going well and we’ve been selling out every weekend, even with reduced capacity. We’re really happy to see that. With the opening of the new lift, we will be able to increase our capacity in the weeks ahead,” he says.

Nitehawk Year-Round Adventure Park is open on Friday with a capacity limit of 150, while Saturday and Sunday the limit is set at 180 people.