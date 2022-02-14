Following being named the Norm Kimball Coach of the Year and Tier IV Coach of the Year by Football Alberta, Trevor Prichard of the St. Joseph’s Celtics says he discovered his love for coaching at a young age.

“Looking back, having the opportunity to play at St. Joe’s during high school under two amazing coaches in Dave Kornder and Doug Stenberg was quite the experience for me. They really taught me a lot about the sport, but they were also strong leaders and mentors for me as a young man,” he says.

Prichard wasn’t sure what he wanted to do with his life back in high school, but he says the experience playing under Horner and Stenberg played a huge part in him making the decision to pursue coaching.

“Based on the positive feedback I received from both of them, and other coaches that I’ve been around, I decided I wanted to be a teacher and give back to other kids in a coaching role. I hope to offer my players a similar experience to what I grew up with,” he says.

Prichard has been coaching for more than 20 years now. His coaching techniques are always changing, but there are a few principles he stands by that will always remain.

“Skill development is important for athletes, but more importantly, our coaching staff focuses on instilling camaraderie, building relationships. It’s about more than football and helping them navigate their way through life at a young age,” he says.

Following a season that saw his Celtics go 9-0, win at provincials, being named Coach of the Year for his tier and top overall high school football Coach of the Year, Prichard says he’s still taking it in.

“It’s very humbling for me and pretty overwhelming, to be honest. I think of the people I surround myself with that have allowed me to have this opportunity. The players are a big part of it and I’m grateful to have some great kids in our program. I have a group of 13 to 14 other people I work with as coaches who also do a tremendous job,” he says

The championship marks the school’s second-ever ASAA Tier II title and Prichards seventh year on the defensive staff of the Under-18 team with Football Alberta.