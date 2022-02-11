A boil water advisory has been issued for residents in Ridgevalley. The MD of Greenview says in addition to the boil water advisory, the Crooked Creek Truck Fill Station is also closed until further notice.

Residents are being asked to boil water prior to use or use bottled water until further notice. That means bringing water to a rolling boil for at least 1 minute and cool before using or consuming.

Under boil water advisories, water isn’t to be used cooking or bathing, brushing your teeth, or given to your pet.

The municipality hasn’t given a timeline as to when the advisory may be lifted.