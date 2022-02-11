The following school buses are canceled:

-All Valhalla Community School Buses

-All buses in the southern PWPSD high school attendance areas cancelled due to icy road conditions and water crossing the roadways. Beaverlodge attendance area (includes all schools in Beaverlodge, Elmworth, Hythe, and Wembley)

– Ridgevalley attendance area

– Sexsmith attendance area (includes Sexsmith Secondary School, Robert W. Zahara School, Teepee Creek School, and La Glace School)

– Peace Wapiti attendance area (includes all schools in Grande Prairie, Bezanson, Clairmont and Grovedale)

At this time, buses in the northern PWPSD high school attendance areas (Spirit River, Savanna, and Eaglesham) are scheduled to run.