Drivers and residents in the County of Grande Prairie are advised to be cautious due to flooding of excess water that is taking place on roads, following the mild temperatures which are causing snowmelt.

Operations Manager Clint Diederich says the flooding started causing problems a couple of days ago.

“The snowmelt coming off all of our land, ditches, and everything else has caused flooding in the county,” he says.

“Water is running across the roads and the culverts needs to be steamed. The water is creating trenches in the roads and we’ve asked everyone to drive with caution if an area is flooded,” he says.

Crews are working on fixing the problem as soon as possible and Diederich says this isn’t the first time the county has had issues with drainage.

“Right now we are steaming culverts because this marks the second time this problem has happened this year. It thawed and froze earlier this year, causing problems with the culverts, which are not all running at full capacity,” he says.

The county expects to continue work on the culverts for at least a week. They remind residents to avoid crossing where water is flowing over the roadway and if you must drive through, proceed with extreme caution.

If county residents find themselves an area that requires immediate attention due to flooding, a washout, or other damage, contact the Public Works 24-hour Emergency Line at 780-532-7393.