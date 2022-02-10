High school football players get set to take the field for the festivities at Commonwealth Stadium. (Supplied Alberta Football)

Trevor Prichard of the St. Joseph’s Celtics and James Watson of the Sexsmith Sabres have won Football Alberta Coach of the Year Awards for their respective tiers.

Prichard guided the Celtics to a 9-0 record in the regular season, followed by consecutive wins over the Leduc Tigers and Holy Trinity Academy to capture the provincial Tier II championship. The 9-0 mark tied Holy Rosary for the best regular-season record of any Alberta high school football team.

Watson led the Sabres to a 7-1 record during the campaign and posted wins over Ardrossan and W.R. Myers to capture the Tier IV championship.

Prichard was also named the Norm Kimball Coach of the Year, which is awarded to the top overall coach by Football Alberta.