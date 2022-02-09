UPDATE: Wind warning ended for Grande Prairie region
Strong wind blowing tree branches in Grande Prairie on February 21, 2021 (Erica Fisher, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)
UPDATE: The wind warning has ended for the Grande Prairie region.
Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the Grande Prairie region, with gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour expected to develop this evening. The high winds could cause damage to buildings, roof shingles, and windows. Other loose objects lying around could cause damage or injuries.
The meteorological service says they expect the warning to be lifted Thursday afternoon.