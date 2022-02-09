Police are looking to identify suspects allegedly involved in a theft from the Nampa Public Works building. (Supplied, Peace Regional RCMP)

The Peace Regional RCMP is searching for suspects after a break and enter at the Village of Nampa’s Public Works building.

Police say they’re continuing to investigate the incident, but say the theft took place between approximately 11 p.m. on February 2nd and 3 a.m. on February 3rd. Police say a man and woman were captured on surveillance cameras gaining entry to the building, where an oxyacetylene torch and tanks were stolen.

The male suspect is described as being in their mid-20s to early 30s, with a fair complexion and average build. He was last seen wearing a white baseball cap, white shoes, a black jacket, and black pants. There is no description available for the female suspect.

Police also have a description of two vehicles believed to be used in the incident, the first is an approximately 2010 Black Chevrolet Silverado or GMC equivalent, with blue-tinted headlights, with after-market tires, rims and lift kit, and tinted windows. The second vehicle is a 2011-2016 white or silver Ford F250 Super Duty, with a black pin-stripe, silver step bar, after-market black rims and fenders, and tinted windows.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Peace Regional RCMP 780-624-6677.