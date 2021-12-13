An investigation that dates back to October has led to the seizure of guns from a home and vehicle in Grande Prairie. On December 3rd, ALERT’s Combined Enforcement Special Enforcement Unit executed search warrants for a vehicle and home.

The search of the vehicle reportedly turned up an undisclosed amount of cocaine and Canadian cash. In the search of the residence, authorities say they found clothing with police markings, three shotguns, an automatic rifle, another rifle, more than 1,000 rounds of assorted ammunition, drug paraphernalia, and various unknown pills.

35-year-old Adam Thomas David Garlow, 26-year-old Danielle Sheri Sutherland, and 30-year-old Dustin Franklin Russell, all of Grande Prairie, are charged with several drug and weapons offences. Garlow remains in custody while Sutherland and Russell have been released to appear in court in January.