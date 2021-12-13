Kids aged 6-17 will soon get their chance to try out a plethora of brand new sports, as Try-It Day, the bi-annual event put on by the Grande Prairie Regional Sport Connection will take place January 15th.

With events ranging from artistic swimming, and curling to Brazilian Jiujitsu and Boxing, Executive Director Karna Germsheid says they’re looking to build on the successes of recent events, and continue to expand the sports available to youth across the region. She adds the return to in-person sports in September provided great results.

“We ended up with over 600 registrations, we had a good turnout the day of the event… it’s really nice our families had their little ones exploring different sports in the region, so they can stay engaged and participate,” she says.

“Even if people are looking at the menu of events, they’re always surprised at the opportunities in the region… some of the sports that are consistent in our Try-It day are always fun, but you’re always going to see some new sports.”

Germsheid says when it comes to registration, they’re looking to provide as many spots as possible, and to do so, there will only be a 12-day window between signing up and the event itself. She says with how hectic holiday schedules can be, it makes sense to let the excitement of Christmas die down before asking people for a firm time commitment.

“A lot of people don’t know what they’re going to be doing, or if they’re going to be available,” she says. “Certainly we want to make sure we optimize the number of kids who are able to participate and allow parents to gauge as they get closer to the event.”

You can find more information, including links to registration and a full list of events on the Grande Prairie Regional Sport Connection website.