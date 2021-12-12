After being notified by RCMP overnight, the Grande Prairie Fire Department (GPFD) responded to a structure fire at a house near 100 Avenue and 94 Street. No one was home at the time of the incident, and no injuries were reported.

Crews arrived at the home full of smoke and extinguished the fire in the basement. In a statement, the GPFD says that the house fire “caused significant damage to the home.”

The GPFD is currently investigating the incident.