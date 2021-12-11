Residents in the County of Grande Prairie are not likely to be in for any surprises when it comes to the municipal tax rate in 2022, after county councillors tentatively approved its 2022 budget.

Reeve Leanne Beaupre says over the three day budget deliberation process, council considered the long-term financial sustainability of the County, while ensuring citizens and businesses receive the services they need in a fiscally responsible manner. She says special consideration also had to be made for the former Village of Hythe, which dissolved into the County of Grande Prairie on Canada Day.

“We also prioritized bringing Hythe into the County of Grande Prairie family with a plan to equalize tax rates over time, while community members continue to contribute to their prior investments.”

Overall, the $128 million budget includes approximately $96 million set aside for operations, with $32 million earmarked for capital projects; 70 per cent of which will go directly to road projects. Some of the bigger ticket items approved in the interim budget include $5.2 million in recreation, community, culture, library, seniors & special needs transportation, and FCSS grants to various organizations across the region.