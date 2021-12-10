Map with details of the closure. (Supplied City of Grande Prairie)

Grande Prairie residents can expect some delays in their commute, as a section of Township Road 712 between Range Road 95 and Range Road 100 will close on Monday temporarily for approximately one week due to bridge maintenance.

Vehicles will detour using Highway 722, Highway 667, and Range Road 95 to access Township Road 712 east and west of the bridge.

Residents are advised to obey all detour signs, exercise extreme caution when travelling around the closure, and allow extra time for travel.

For more details, view the map posted above.