I had the opportunity to sit down and talk to local Grande Prairie Artist, TAWC.

During our conversation, TAWC explained a lot about his musical journey to this point, and how the latest single, ‘Anxiety’, is something not only meaningful for him, but he hopes it will be for those who listen. His new album officially drops on December 17th, but you can catch a sneak peek of his latest music video here

Here’s the full interview from the show!

