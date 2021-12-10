Two people are facing charges after police allegedly seized weapons and over $20,000 worth of firefighter equipment from two buildings in Grimshaw. The investigation began when police responded to a report of a break and enter to a property in the area on November 21st, at which point they received another complaint regarding a stolen vehicle. Two days later, police were out in force in the area of 45 Avenue and 53 Street in Grimshaw, but at that point, were vague with public details.

Mounties then executed two search warrants on both a residence and an outbuilding in Grimshaw on November 23rd and 24th. Subsequently, 18-year-old Tywon Larose and a 15-year-old who can not be named are facing charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm, and possession of a weapon obtained by crime.