As we celebrate International Day of Persons with Disabilities in the Peace Region, a new accessible taxi service is coming to Grande Prairie to provide ease of access for persons with disabilities in the city and immediate area.

Kevin O’Toole, City Councillor and member of the Accessibility Committee of Grande Prairie, took the first official ride in the van cab.

“I’ve been on the committee for just about 12 years now. It’s been a huge challenge to get this kind of service in Grande Prairie and I’m very happy. This is something that’s much needed. This cab is set up so that up to two people in a wheelchair can comfortably ride in it,” he says. “My heart goes out to the company, the owner of this cab, and I have to give Cecil Pizzey a pat on the back. I’m just grateful for everybody that had a hand in this process, helping make this a reality.”

David Williams, the owner and operator of the first van cab by way of Wapiti Taxi, says that he is looking forward to kicking things off, officially.

“We are going to play it by year and see how much it is in demand here in the city,” Williams says. “We are looking forward to providing this service to the community. We feel it’s something we can give back to the community that gives us so much.”

The service will be available to everyone. There is no need to book in advance and wait for a window and it aims to be as convenient as possible.

“It’s something for folks who have fallen on hard times and have trouble getting around because of a disability. Cecil is really excited about it because he has been working on it for a long time, it took about 8 or 9 years. A lot of regulations that we had to deal with and plenty of extra costs too,” he says.