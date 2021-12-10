Families and organizations in need in Grande Prairie will get a helping hand this holiday season, thanks to the Big Hearts, Helping Hands campaign via a local moving company. Two Small Men with Big Hearts is delivering non-perishable food items, providing free moves, and delivering toys for the first time to help the less fortunate.

Two Small Men Canada President Stu Starkey says the new toy initiative is called Fill our Fleet, which is something that he says fills everyone with joy. He and the team are excited to provide for families in need.

“Kassi Mattice is our Community Coordinator and it’s her passion, she does a great job of finding these charities to partner with. Delivering joy to kids is so fulfilling and we are grateful to work with the Alberta Motor Association (AMA) to make that happen,” he says.

The moving company partners with non-profit organizations to help identify people that will receive free moves. “We have developed strong relationships with non-profits across the country,” Starkey says, “and we leave it to them to decide who needs our services the most.”

Some of the most common groups they move are immigrant and refugee families, people leaving domestic violence situations, youth in need of a helping hand, food banks, and hamper programs.

Starkey says that about 4 years ago they started their move of the month program, offering one free move per month, which we arranged after speaking with charities and non-profit organizations. The AMA is just one of several local non-profits that will receive free moves during the holiday season. 101 of those moves will be offered in Western Canada, a big step up from 35 last year.

“Everyone knows that moving is stressful. It’s worse when you don’t have the ability to hire a team to help you,” Starkey says. “We want to help take the burden off your shoulders and make your move more manageable.”

All moves are scheduled to take place between December 4th and January 22nd. Interested non-profit organizations can contact the moving company to discuss possible nominations.