One of the largest film and book festivals is coming to Grande Prairie, as the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival Tour gets set for a 3-day event in January 2022.

Co-Host Geo Rawlins says he is excited for Grande Prairie to experience the Banff World Tour once again.

“We’re in our 23rd year hosting the festival in Grande Prairie. We want to showcase some of the greatest and most interesting films submitted from the Banff Mountain Film Festival held in November,” he says.

Rawlins says that not only can people look forward to the event, but also know that they will be supporting Wapiti Nordic Ski Club as well.

“Over the years, the Wapiti Nordic Ski Club has been a huge part of bringing the festival to Grande Prairie and this remains our major fundraiser for the ski club. We’re very pleased to bring a taste of Banff to the Grande Prairie area,” Rawlins says.

Three different showings are planned from January 14-16th, including a matinee for the first time.

“We received a lot of feedback about potentially adding in a matinee show and we thought it would be a little more family-friendly, so we decided to implement that into the festivities,” Rawlins says.

Each show has different content planned and will feature a range of between 6 and 7 different films. All the festivities will take place at Douglas J. Cardinal Performing Arts Centre at Grande Prairie Regional College. The shows are on January 14th at 7 P.M., January 15th at noon, and January 16th at 7 P.M.

The film festival is on tour this year, with stops in more than 500 communities and more than 40 countries across the globe. More than 400 entries into the film festival are made submitted each year, with award-winners and audience favourites carefully selected to play in theatres around the world.

Tickets are $25 for 1 show, $50 for 2 shows, and $70 for 3 shows. For more information, or if you would like to purchase tickets, visit the Wapiti Nordic Ski Club website.