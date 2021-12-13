Count down to midnight in style and Celebrate New Year’s Eve with a night away!

Enter for your chance to win the Ultimate New Year’s Eve Couples Prize Package* that includes; a room for 2 on New Year’s Eve plus dinner for 2 and something to toast the new year with courtesy of Delta Hotels by Marriott Grande Prairie Airport!

The lucky winner will be announced Thursday, December 30th on the Morning Show with Kyle!

Have a safe and Happy New Year!

Enter now!

Offer ends December 29th, 2021.



*Contest entrants must be 18+ years old to enter. Credit card required upon check in for incidentals. REP program in effect for dining in restaurant. Room service available otherwise.

**Prize must be claimed and redeemed by Friday December 31st, 2021.

Complete the form below and follow our Facebook page!

