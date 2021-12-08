School bus cancellations, December 8
All Valhalla Community School buses are cancelled.
All GP Catholic Rural Bus routes, EXCEPT SPIRIT RIVER AREA, are cancelled all day.
All Horse Lake First Nation
All Sturgeon Lake
Peace wapiti Public School division
324
330
333
335
346
348
349
351
354
356
361
366
368
369
370
371
373
376
377
378
379
380
381
382
383
386
387
388
392
393
394
395
397
400
402
403
404
405
406
407
408
409
410
411
412
415
416
417
418
419
420
421
425
426
427
428
429
430
432
433
434
435
436
437
439
442
443
444
445
446
447
448
449
450
451
452
454
455
458
459
462
463