All Valhalla Community School buses are cancelled.

All GP Catholic Rural Bus routes, EXCEPT SPIRIT RIVER AREA, are cancelled all day.

All Horse Lake First Nation

All Sturgeon Lake

Peace wapiti Public School division

324

330

333

335

346

348

349

351

354

356

361

366

368

369

370

371

373

376

377

378

379

380

381

382

383

386

387

388

392

393

394

395

397

400

402

403

404

405

406

407

408

409

410

411

412

415

416

417

418

419

420

421

425

426

427

428

429

430

432

433

434

435

436

437

439

442

443

444

445

446

447

448

449

450

451

452

454

455

458

459

462

463