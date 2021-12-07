A freezing rain warning has been issued for the Grande Prairie area (Emma Mason, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Grande Prairie area, and much of western Alberta as there is a potential for freezing rain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The national meteorological service suggests while the greatest potential for freezing rain will be areas between Whitecourt and Edmonton, travel could be impacted if freezing rain does occur.

Surfaces such as roads, sidewalks, and parking lots may be slippery, and residents are being urged to keep an eye on traffic and weather updates if travel is a necessity.