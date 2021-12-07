The Royal Canadian Legion Branch #54 in Grande Prairie is hosting their annual Christmas Craft Vendor Market, with different gift options for everyone.

The vendor market will be open to the public, with 30 different tables to look at from local vendors.

Jamie Blois, Manager of the Branch, says she is excited to host the event after things didn’t go as planned last year.

“We started the Christmas Craft Vendor Market as an annual event and unfortunately it was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We had a local vendor contact us and we decided to bring it back this year after that conversation,” she says.

Blois says that there are plenty of unique items available for anyone interested in the festivities this coming weekend.

“We have everything from handmade quilts to beautiful decorative floral frames to crocheted items. We have a lady who does custom cannabis without THC products to use for your health, personalized mugs and cups, ornaments, and more,” she says.

The event runs from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. on Saturday, December 11th at RCL Branch #54. Following that, the local legion branch will also have Christmas Trivia Night, starting at 7 P.M. Comrades kitchen will also be open, with food and drinks being served throughout the day.