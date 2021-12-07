As the holiday season approaches, Alberta RCMP is offering tips for receiving mail and trying to prevent packages from being stolen.

If you are expecting a package and have not made arrangements to be home, arrange for mail to be delivered to an alternate pick-up location, or have a friend grab it. Consider installing video cameras to deter thieves from taking packages that don’t belong to them.

When shipping an expensive item through the mail, make sure to get a tracking number for the package. Sensitive information such as bank statements should be delivered to a post office or mailbox for your peace of mind. If possible, avoid sending money through the mail.

Plan to be home if possible, check your mail daily, and if the option is available to you, opt for a signature required delivery.