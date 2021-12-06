17 recovered and 10 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the city of Grande Prairie on Monday. There are now 55 active cases in the municipality.

In the County of Grande Prairie, 7 recovered and 4 new cases of the virus were discovered in the last 24 hours. 63 active cases remain in the region.

Across the province, 788 cases were reported over the last few days from just over 20,000 tests, with a positivity rate of 3.79 percent.