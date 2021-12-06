The Wembley & District Arts Culture & Historical Society is putting a bit of a twist on the traditional drive-by holiday light show, with ‘Lighting The Past’.

Board Member Sharon Gagnon says the event will allow people to drive through the heritage site as it is lit up in Christmas colours, but will also include a narrated, musical tour guide. She says it’s something that will hopefully add a little history to the holiday season.

“Hopefully that gives people a chance to come out, enjoy the lights we’ve installed and learn a little bit about our heritage site,” she says.

“We have five minutes [of] audio you can hook into while driving through to learn some of the histories about the buildings and little tidbits.”

Gagnon says the premise behind the series of events is to try and show off the heritage site, which she believes is a fantastic tribute to Wembley and the area. She adds despite a $5 entry fee for the event, they will also be accepting items to help those in need this holiday season as well.

“We’ve been under construction for quite some time so we’ve not been able to have people come browse our site, and we are hopeful this gives them a little taste and they’ll want to come back,” she says.

“We are also a depot for the Wembley Food Bank, so if anyone wants to drop off donations, we would happily take those.”

Lighting The Past runs December 8th, 15th, and 22nd from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., and you can find more information about the event on the

The Wembley & District Arts Culture & Historical Society Facebook page.