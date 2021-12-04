The Grande Prairie RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 33-year-old woman, who was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on December 1st, 2021.

Shelly Lynn Smith is described as 5’4, 189 lbs, with blonde hair, brown eyes, and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a white down jacket with a fur-lined hood. There is a concern for her wellbeing and authorities would like to verify that she is safe.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.