The Grande Prairie RCMP plans to ramp up its efforts to tackle impaired driving throughout the month of December. Constable Lindsay Ralph says as both a local and national priority, it’s important officers continue to make the roads as safe as possible, and they plan to do so in a number of ways.

“Officers from Grande Prairie RCMP and our municipal traffic unit will be out and about conducting check stops, and whether that’s a traditional check stop, a roving check stop, pulling people over just to ensure everyone is driving safely and sober,” she says.

She adds with a plethora of options available, it is easier than ever to make sure you and your loved ones have a safe ride home.

“Whether that’s getting arrangements with a designated driver, or to take a taxi, or if someone is willing to give a drive home who hasn’t consumed any substances,” she says.

“Whether that would be setting some money aside so at the end of the night you can take a taxi home, or knowing someone you can confide in that can come to get you if you need a ride home.”

Drivers suspected of drug or alcohol impairment will be subject to roadside tests that could result in criminal charges or license

suspension through roadside sanctions.