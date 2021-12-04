Checkstops planned as Grande Prairie RCMP kicks off holiday traffic safety blitz
The Grande Prairie RCMP detachment (Erica Fisher, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)
The Grande Prairie RCMP plans to ramp up its efforts to tackle impaired driving throughout the month of December. Constable Lindsay Ralph says as both a local and national priority, it’s important officers continue to make the roads as safe as possible, and they plan to do so in a number of ways.
“Officers from Grande Prairie RCMP and our municipal traffic unit will be out and about conducting check stops, and whether that’s a traditional check stop, a roving check stop, pulling people over just to ensure everyone is driving safely and sober,” she says.
She adds with a plethora of options available, it is easier than ever to make sure you and your loved ones have a safe ride home.
“Whether that’s getting arrangements with a designated driver, or to take a taxi, or if someone is willing to give a drive home who hasn’t consumed any substances,” she says.
“Whether that would be setting some money aside so at the end of the night you can take a taxi home, or knowing someone you can confide in that can come to get you if you need a ride home.”
Drivers suspected of drug or alcohol impairment will be subject to roadside tests that could result in criminal charges or license
suspension through roadside sanctions.