After nearly a decade of waiting, the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital will be open to the public, and accepting patients on Saturday.

The $850 million project includes 243 beds, a mental health unit for youth and adults, a cancer care centre, an isolation operating room, and an intensive care unit. Alberta Health Services Senior Operating Officer for Grande Prairie Stacy Greening says healthcare teams in the region are excited to be moving into the new facility.

“This long-awaited new hospital was purposely designed with the patient and family experience in mind, and we look forward to caring for the community here,” she says. “The facility offers many enhancements that will benefit patients right from day one.”

During the transition from the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital, patients will be moving to the GPRH via EMS transport. AHS is urging loved ones to refrain from planning a visit on Saturday, to try and help streamline the transferring process, as well as ensure patient safety. Officials say designated support visitors will be welcome once patients are moved in and comfortable at the new facility.

In addition to the expanded and upgraded services, a partnership with Grande Prairie Regional College will also see the use of a 4,000 square metre education space for future nurses and other healthcare professionals.

The QEII will remain open for some ambulatory healthcare services, including dialysis, community-based rehabilitation services, and Mackenzie Place continuing care, all acute or inpatient clinical services will be provided at the new hospital. Acute care units at the QEII will be closed as of Saturday.