The Clairmont Agricultural Society is celebrating the holiday season as they prepare to host the Down Home Country Christmas event.

Lori Russell, Secretary for the Ag Society says it’s the first time they’ve hosted the event in Clairmont.

“We are trying to bring some new events to the community, get people involved, and get the community excited for the holiday season,” Russell says. “We are hoping to get some musicians to do some caroling, Peace Country Photography will be inside taking pictures, and the event is free.”

Russell says that they have activities planned throughout the day, and she mentioned that there might be a very special surprise for everyone.

“Inside we will have some kids activities, like making ornaments for trees, popcorn strings that you can hang on the tree, and kids can write letters to Santa. Weather permitting, we will also have sleigh rides.”

Russell says they are also looking for volunteers and anyone interested can contact them via their Facebook page.

“We need people to help us make sure all the activities are probably supervised, whether that be with the fire pits outside, or the kids’ arts and crafts inside,” she says.

In addition to the Down Home Country Christmas event, the Ag Society is holding the Kids Christmas Gift Shop on December 12th, from 1 P.M. to 4 P.M.

Kids can come to pick out gifts without their parents, ranging from $1 to $5. Volunteers will be there to wrap those gifts. Russell says that way “they have something under the tree to give their parents, or their family for Christmas.”

The event also includes different winter games and activities, a hot chocolate bar, and pictures with Santa.

COVID-19 protocols are in effect and anyone staying for dinner must present proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test. They are also looking for volunteers and anyone interested can contact them via their Facebook page.

The event is on Saturday, December 11th, from 2 P.M. to 8 P.M. at Community Hall in Clairmont.