Laura LaValley, CEO of the Community Foundation of Northwestern Alberta, joins four incumbents on the Grande Prairie and District Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Those re-elected for a second term include Jon Anderson (ATB Financial), Jason Howrish (International Paper), Pamela Nordin (London Hauling), and Karci Wallan (MNP).

LaValley says that she is excited to take on a new opportunity and that she looks forward to working with the rest of the board members, and learning from them as well.

“I’m looking forward to helping our community move beyond the pandemic. This will allow me to expand the work that I do at the Community Foundation across all sectors,” she says.

LaValley says that she’s put a lot of thought into what she’d like to accomplish as a member of the Board of Directors.

“I want to advocate for small businesses, non-profit organizations, charities, and all sectors to help us move forward in a positive way.”

Taking on the role of Chair is Tertius Genis (Fusion Business Solutions). Also acclaimed from the nominating committee were Cindy Park (Minhas Bros.) as First Vice-Chair, and Cord Spero (ReMax Grande Prairie) as Second Vice-Chair. Larry Gibson (personal membership) will remain on the Executive as Past Chair.

The elected members will join Directors Ken Loudon (Grande Prairie Regional Tourism Association), Jason Petrone (Maddhatters), Lori Pollock (KMSC Law), and Barry Yaehne (Community Futures Grande Prairie & Region) on the 2022 Chamber Board.

As part of the Annual General Meeting, the Chamber Member Awards were given out as well. Judy Hein was named the Clem E. Collins award winner, for Chamber volunteer of the year. The Business Citizen of the Year went to The Salvation Army Grande Prairie and Grande Prairie Friendship Centre. Meanwhile, the Royal LePage Realty Group was recognized with the Dan H. Minchin Award for Long Term Member Business Achievement.

The first public event the Chamber Board will host is the 2021 Government of Alberta Budget Update and Consultation on December 10th, 2021, from 7:30 AM to 9 A.M.